Arunachal: POI ME DAM ME PHI Celebrated in Krishnapur

LEKANG- The Tai Ahom Development Society on Wednesday observed the 11th edition of Poi Me Dam Me Phi, in Krishnapur, Lekang. It is among the significant community festivals of the Tai Ahoms, where reverence is paid to the departed ancestors, typically by performing traditional rituals and customs.

Gracing as Chief Guest during the celebrations, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein paid homage to the forefathers of the Tai Ahom community and extended greetings of Me-Dam-Me-Phi to the community members residing in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Emphasising the festival’s significance in uniting the community, Mein called for preserving the unique heritage of the Tai Ahoms, which is reflected through the celebration of such festivals. On the occasion, he recalled pivotal Ahom figures Sukaphaa and Lachit Borphukan, noting their historical contributions in the formation of Assam, underscoring their enduring impact in the region.

Adding on, he also highlighted the festival’s crucial role in fostering cultural exchange and ensuring the enduring legacy of the Tai Ahom community for future generations. Drawing parallels with the diverse cultures of Arunachal, he emphasized the shared commitment to preserving cultural identity.

Touching upon the broader context of cultural preservation, Mein said, “Many of the wars and unsung heroes of the Arunachal region are still to be given due recognition.

The Government of India’s initiative has provided us with an opportunity to research, reflect, and rewrite our own history.” He outlined ongoing efforts to document the state’s unsung heroes, preserve traditional knowledge, art, craft, and food habits in Arunachal Pradesh.

The event served as a testament to the vibrant culture of the Tai Ahom community and its enduring contribution to the cultural mosaic of Assam.

The festival also witnessed the presence of notable figures, including MLAs Jummum Ete Deori, Laisam Simai, Mutchu Mithi, Samlung Mossang, District BJP President Chau Sujana Namchoom, and Chairman of the Society for Tai-Ahom Researcher, Dr. Hemanta Gogoi.