Arunachal: POCSO Court Awards 20-Year Term in Pasighat Case

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a significant judgment reinforcing Arunachal Pradesh’s zero-tolerance approach to sexual crimes, the Special Judge (POCSO), Pasighat, has sentenced Bomdo Tali to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the sexual assault of a minor girl.

The verdict was delivered on September 18, 2025, concluding a case that began with an FIR filed nearly two years earlier.

The case originated from a complaint lodged on November 27, 2023, in which the minor survivor (referred to as Miss A to protect her identity) accused Tali of rape. Based on the complaint, the Women Police Station, Pasighat, registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)—Sections 342, 354B, 376(3)—and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The investigation was led by Inspector Ojum Riba, then Officer-in-Charge of the Women Police Station. Officials noted that her meticulous documentation, evidence collection, and adherence to procedural requirements were crucial in ensuring the case stood firm during trial.

After examining the evidence and witness testimonies, the Special POCSO Court convicted the accused on multiple counts:

Section 342 IPC: Six months’ simple imprisonment for wrongful confinement.

Section 354B IPC: Three years’ imprisonment and ₹5,000 fine for assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe.

Section 42 of the POCSO Act: Twenty years’ rigorous imprisonment for aggravated sexual assault on a minor.

Section 376(3) IPC: A fine of ₹10,000 for rape of a woman under sixteen.

The cumulative sentence reflects the seriousness with which the judiciary has addressed crimes involving minors under the POCSO framework.

Superintendent of Police, East Siang, Pankaj Lamba, commended Inspector Riba for her diligence and professionalism, describing the verdict as an important step in securing justice for the survivor. He urged the community to remain vigilant and encouraged immediate reporting of any sexual or child abuse cases to the police or child helpline services.

The case serves as a reminder of the state’s strengthened institutional response to gender-based violence. Authorities reiterated the need for collective awareness, swift reporting, and community cooperation to prevent such crimes.