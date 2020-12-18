Arunachal Pnachayat and Municipal Poll Campaign to end at 4 PM on Dec 20

ITANAGAR: Poll Campaign will come to a close at 4 pm on Decmber 20, in all over Arunachal Pradesh where Panchayat and Municipal polls will be held on December 22.

In a order date Dec 17, The state election commissioner has ordered to closed the election campaign for Panchayat and Municipal polls at 4 PM of December 20.

However, SEC Secretary, Nyali Ete inform that the state election has requested the state government to declare the date of poll on December 22 as public Holiday.

Watch Video

Ete said that the SEC has notified the programmes of the panchayat and municipal election for IMC and PMC and date of both of the election has been fixed on December 22.

“ we have requested the state government to declare the polling day December 22 as holiday throughout the state under the negotiable instrument Act 1981 so as to make it convenient for every voters to exercise his/her right of franchise in the panchayat/municipal election”. Ete added.

Meanwhile the date of counting is December 26.