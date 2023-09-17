Arunachal: PM Vishwakarma scheme launched

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced to introduce a state government flagship program for those trades, which do not come under the purview of the newly launched PM Vishwakarma scheme of the central government.

Virtually attending the launch of the PM Vishwakarma scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from DK Convention Centre here, Khandu, in his brief address, said that the state flagship program will ensure that all local artisans, craftsmen and tradesmen left out from the newly launched central scheme too will get government support so that they are not left out from the benefits that will be available to their counterparts of included trades.

Hailing the Vishwakarma scheme as a significant step towards empowering the artisans, who form the basic work force of the country, Khandu said crores of tradesmen across the country will benefit from it.

“The Vishwakarma scheme intends to provide recognition and holistic support to the traditional artisans and craftsmen working with their hands and elementary tools, so as to improve the quality, scale and reach of their products and also to integrate them with MSME value chains,” he informed.

He said that Arunachal Pradesh has a huge pool of expert artisans particularly in the trades of carpentry, weaving, sculpting, handloom and textiles, etc, who will now have government support to enhance their skills to the next level besides availing lone as well as marketing benefits.

“What a great gift by our Prime Minster to our work force on the day of Vishwakarma Puja and his own birth day,” Khandu said.

Narendra Modi, he said, has proven once again that he is committed to his vision of empowering the last man in the queue.

“People are witness to the unprecedented development and welfare activities initiated by the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years. Vishwakarma scheme is just another from his (Modi’s) bag of welfare schemes,” Khandu added.

Taking the instance of the hugely successful G20 summit, he said that Modi has taken India to such a level that the world now looks up to it.

“Arunachal Pradesh too had the privilege of being a part of the summit by hosting one G20 meet at Itanagar and one C20 meet at Namsai. Foreign diplomats and delegates visited Arunachal Pradesh for the meets. Earlier, they had apprehensions about visiting Arunachal Pradesh due to repeated objections aired by our neighbouring country. Today nobody cares about these objections,” Khandu remarked.

Also present at the DK Convention centre were Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju, state’s Labour Minister Tumke Bagra, Itanagar Mayor Tame Phassang, top bureaucrats, representatives of various labour organizations and artisans.

It may be noted that the 18 Traditional Trades included by Government of India under PM Vishwakarma Yojana are Fishing Net Maker, Tailor, Washerman, Garland Maker, Barber, Doll and Toy Maker (Traditional), Basket/Mat/Broom Maker/Coir Weaver, Mason, Cobbler, Sculptor, Stone Breaker, Potter, Goldsmith, Locksmith, Hammer and Tool Kit Maker, Blacksmith, Armourer, Boat Maker and Carpenter.

Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise is the nodal ministry of PM Vishwakarma Yojana. Multiple implementation activities planned under the scheme includes identification and verification of beneficiaries, their mobilization for skill up-gradation training, facilitating credit support, marketing support, etc. to enable them to move up the value-chain. Department of Fisheries, Govt. of India, is the nodal department to impart support to tradesmen in the fisheries sector.

The Union Cabinet had on 16th of August 2023 taken the decision to implement the new scheme in whole of India.