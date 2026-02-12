Arunachal: PM SHRI Students Visit ICAR Basar for Agri Exposure

BASAR- A group of 148 students from Classes VIII, X, and XI of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Kombo, West Siang district, undertook an educational exposure visit to the ICAR–Arunachal Pradesh Centre in Basar under the PM SHRI School programme. The initiative aimed to introduce students to contemporary agricultural research, climate-resilient practices, and emerging career pathways in agricultural sciences.

The programme began with a welcome address by Dr. Raghuveer Singh, In-charge Head of the Centre, who outlined the institution’s research priorities and technological interventions designed to strengthen hill agriculture. He also conducted demonstrations on oyster and button mushroom cultivation, highlighting their relevance for nutritional security and income diversification in hill farming systems.

Also Read- Ten-Day Sugarcane Training Held at Ngopok Village

Dr. Sanjay Kumar Pandey, Senior Scientist (Agronomy), introduced students to region-specific agronomic crops and explained the Integrated Farming System (IFS) model implemented at the centre. According to him, the model promotes efficient resource use, reduces production risks, and supports sustainable agricultural practices. He also discussed natural farming methods and millet-based production systems as part of climate-resilient agriculture strategies.

Students were introduced to horticulture and exotic fruit cultivation by Dr. T. Angami, Scientist (Fruit Science), who emphasised diversification opportunities in hill agriculture. Demonstrations on floriculture crops such as tulip, gerbera, gladiolus, and lilium showcased the expanding potential of flower cultivation in the region.

Also Read- Scientists Promote Improved Groundnut Practices in Pasighat

Senior Scientist Dr. Patu Kate Zeliang presented the “Crop Cafeteria” approach and highlighted the importance of crop diversification and genetic resource conservation for long-term climate resilience. A session on livestock and allied sciences led by Technical Officer Dr. Bali Yomgam focused on scientific animal husbandry practices and integrated farming models.

Participants were also introduced to applications of artificial intelligence and drone technologies in precision agriculture, including crop monitoring and smart farm management. Officials said the exposure visit enhanced students’ understanding of research-driven agriculture while encouraging scientific curiosity and awareness about sustainable food and livelihood systems.

The programme received technical support from N. Das, B. Pait, and Miken Basar, and faculty members accompanied the students throughout the visit.