Arunachal

Arunachal: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Development In Mago Village

Mago village in my Mukto assembly constituency is witnessing a new dawn, says CM Pema Khandu.

Last Updated: April 5, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Development In Mago Village

ITANAGAR-    Prime Minister, Narendra Modi welcomed the development in the border areas of Mago village in Mukto assembly constituency of Arunachal Pradesh and said that this will empower those living in border villages.

Responding to the tweet by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Khandu, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“A welcome development in the border areas, which will empower those living in border villages.”

Pema Khandu wrote in his tweet Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Program is in sync with the vision of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi  ji that border villages aren’t the last but first to be transformed. Mago village in my Mukto assembly constituency is witnessing a new dawn.

As many as 50 stand-alone mini and micro hydel projects will be developed near the international border with an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore, ensuring 24×7 power supply to villagers and border guarding forces.

Tags
