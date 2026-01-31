Arunachal: PM-NAPS Awareness Workshop Held in West Kameng

DIRANG- A pilot awareness workshop-cum-mobilisation drive under the Prime Minister’s National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS) for the North Eastern Region was conducted at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Dirang, on Friday, targeting trainees and unemployed youth of West Kameng district.

The programme was organised by the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (DSDE) to encourage greater participation in apprenticeship-based skill training under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and the State Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (SAPS).

Addressing the workshop as the keynote speaker, Deputy Director, DSDE, Gyati Kacho urged ITI pass-outs, final-year trainees, and unemployed youth to utilise apprenticeship schemes to enhance employability. He emphasised that structured skill training through apprenticeships plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between education and industry requirements.

Also Read- Arunachal Cabinet Clears Reforms, Hydropower Boost at Anini

Through a detailed presentation, Kacho outlined the department’s flagship programmes and explained the financial and skill-related benefits available under NAPS and SAPS. Under NAPS, apprentices are entitled to a monthly stipend of ₹1,500 from the government, with an additional ₹1,500 for APST apprentices training outside the state. Employers also provide stipends ranging from ₹6,800 to ₹12,300 per month depending on educational qualifications.

Under SAPS, apprentices receive a monthly stipend of ₹11,625 along with a one-time travel allowance of ₹5,000. Officials said trainees may receive between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000 per month during apprenticeship periods ranging from one to two years.

Also Read- Pema Khandu Announces Major Projects for Dibang Valley

DSDE Consultant Tonuruchi Olimman made a presentation on the Chief Minister’s Soft Loan Scheme (CMSLS) and the Foreign Language Training Programme with overseas placement support. Under CMSLS, ITI graduates are eligible for loans up to ₹3 lakh in two tranches, along with a ₹15,000 incentive for tools and equipment. A 25 per cent subsidy on each tranche and a 7 per cent interest subsidy are provided upon successful loan repayment.

Under the Foreign Language Training Programme, the state government bears 70 per cent of training-related costs, including fees, medical tests, examinations, visa processing, and boarding and lodging, while facilitating loans for the remaining 30 per cent.

Also Read- AI Career Guidance Training Held in Keyi Panyor

Principal, ITI Dirang, Lobsang Tenzin, encouraged trainees to explore opportunities outside the state to improve skills, work discipline, and exposure. Assistant Director of Industries Lungten Tsering, along with representatives from the Hydropower Department, Lead Bank, and White Mountain Aqua, also attended the programme.

Representatives of empanelled third-party aggregators briefed participants on available job roles, vacancies, and training locations. Dedicated stalls were set up to provide on-the-spot counselling and registration.

Officials reported enthusiastic participation from ITI trainees and unemployed youth. Similar awareness programmes are scheduled to be conducted in Lower Subansiri, Leparada, Longding, and Papum Pare districts as part of the department’s broader outreach initiative.