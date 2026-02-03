Arunachal: PM-NAPS Awareness Workshop Held in Longding

KANUBAI- The pilot project Prime Minister’s National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS)–NER awareness workshop-cum-mobilisation drive for Longding District was conducted on Tuesday at the Government Industrial Training Institute, Kanubari, with the objective of enhancing employability and apprenticeship uptake among unemployed youth.

Addressing the workshop as chief guest, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kanubari, Yashwant Meena said that flagship programmes of the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (DSDE) are designed to bridge the gap between employers and unemployed youth. He said initiatives such as PM-NAPS, the State Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (SAPS), the Chief Minister’s Soft Loan Scheme (CMSLS), and the Foreign Language Training Programme and Overseas Placement (FLTPOP) aim to provide skill-based employment opportunities to youth within the country and abroad.

The ADC encouraged participants to utilise the opportunities offered under these schemes and advised youth to consider apprenticeships outside the state to gain practical exposure and expertise in their chosen trades. He also appreciated DSDE for conducting outreach programmes at the grassroots level and said the Longding district administration would support dissemination of skill and employment opportunities across other parts of the district.

Deputy Director, DSDE, Gyati Kacho explained the department’s initiatives and outlined the benefits of NAPS and SAPS through a presentation. Under NAPS, apprentices are entitled to a monthly stipend of ₹1,500, with an additional ₹1,500 for APST apprentices training outside the state, besides employer-paid stipends ranging from ₹6,800 to ₹12,300 depending on qualifications. Under SAPS, trainees receive ₹11,625 per month along with a one-time travel allowance of ₹5,000, translating into monthly earnings of ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 during apprenticeship periods of one to two years.

DSDE Consultant Tonuruchi Olimman briefed participants on the Chief Minister’s Soft Loan Scheme and the Foreign Language Training Programme and Overseas Placement. Under CMSLS, ITI pass-outs are eligible for loans up to ₹3 lakh in two tranches, with incentives for tool purchases and subsidies on repayment. Under the foreign language programme, the state government bears 70 per cent of training-related costs, including visa processing and accommodation, while facilitating loans for the remaining amount.

Deputy Director of Industries and Member Secretary, Longding District Skill Committee, Haolem Arangam urged trainees to seek exposure outside the state to enhance skills and secure employment.

Representatives of empanelled third-party aggregators briefed participants on available job roles, vacancies, and training locations. Dedicated stalls were set up at the venue for on-the-spot counselling and registration.

The workshop witnessed enthusiastic participation from trainees of ITI Kanubari and unemployed youth from the district. Officials said similar awareness programmes are planned in Lower Subansiri, Leparada and Papum Pare districts as part of DSDE’s broader outreach initiative.