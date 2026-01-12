Arunachal: PM-NAPS Awareness Workshop Held at ITI Roing

ROING- The Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (DSDE) on Monday organised the maiden awareness workshop-cum-mobilisation drive on the Prime Minister’s National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS) at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Roing, in Lower Dibang Valley district.

Deputy Director, DSDE, Gyati Kacho, who attended the programme as the chief guest, urged ITI trainees and unemployed youth to avail the benefits of the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and the State Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (SAPS) to enhance their skills and improve employability.

He noted that limited industrial presence within the state makes it necessary for young people to seek apprenticeship and on-the-job training opportunities beyond their comfort zones, including with reputed private companies outside Arunachal Pradesh.

Kacho said both the Centre and the state government are working towards the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Arunachal Pradesh through youth empowerment, skill development and self-reliance. He also referred to allied initiatives such as the Skill India Competition and the Honda India–Visan Foundation-sponsored hospitality training programme aimed at expanding employment opportunities for youth.

Guest of honour and Deputy Director, Textiles and Handicrafts, Aparang Pertin, described youth as the backbone of society and emphasised consistency and expertise in one’s chosen field as key to personal and professional success.

DSDE senior consultant Angshu Yadav made a detailed presentation on flagship schemes and initiatives of the department, including NAPS and SAPS, the Chief Minister’s Soft Loan Scheme for ITI graduates, the Foreign Language Training Programme and overseas placement opportunities.

Empanelled third-party aggregators briefed participants on available job roles, vacancies and training locations. Dedicated stalls were set up at the venue to provide on-the-spot counselling and registration services to interested candidates.

Earlier, Lower Dibang Valley District Skill Committee secretary and Principal of ITI Roing, R.C. Dutta, welcomed the gathering, while Group Instructor Marpu Riba proposed the vote of thanks. Trainees of ITI Roing, unemployed youth from the district and members of the District Skill Committee attended the workshop.

Officials said similar awareness programmes are scheduled in Upper Subansiri, Changlang, Tawang, West Kameng, Longding, Lower Subansiri, Leparada and Papum Pare districts. The workshop series is being organised by the DSDE in collaboration with district skill committees.