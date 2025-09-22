Arunachal: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stones of Major NEEPCO Hydro Power Projects – All You Need to Know

ITANAGAR- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of two major hydropower projects of NEEPCO in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. Together valued at over ₹3,700 crore, the Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW) are being developed jointly by the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) — a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited — and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

In his address, the Prime Minister emphasized that India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047 depends on contributions from every state, with the Northeast playing a key role. “India has set a target of producing 500 GW from renewable sources by 2030. Arunachal Pradesh will play a vital role in this journey, with these projects strengthening its position as a power producer, creating new jobs, and ensuring affordable electricity for development,” Shri Modi said.

Also Read- PM Modi Launches ₹5,100-Crore Development Projects in Arunachal Pradesh; Announces GST Reforms

Project Details

Heo Hydro Electric Project (3×80 MW), located in the Siyom sub-basin of Shi Yomi district, will generate about 1,000 million units (MUs) annually and Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (3×62 MW) will generate about 803 MUs annually.

Together, the projects will harness Arunachal Pradesh’s vast hydroelectric potential and add significant clean power to the national grid.

These projects are expected to bring socio-economic transformation in the region by promoting sustainable energy, creating employment opportunities, and supporting local development.

Watch Video

Contribution to Clean Energy

The Heo and Tato-I projects will make a substantial contribution to India’s clean energy targets and help in transforming Arunachal Pradesh’s energy landscape. By boosting hydro-based renewable energy, the projects will also improve the national power sector and further the government’s aim of building a “Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Also Read- Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Honoured with ‘Outstanding Public Service Award’ by Hindu College Alumni Association

The foundation stone ceremony was attended by Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, along with other dignitaries.

About NEEPCO & NTPC

NEEPCO, established in 1976, has been the backbone of power generation in Northeast India. It is a Mini Ratna Category-I PSU, with an installed capacity of 2,057 MW across hydro, gas-based, and solar projects. Since 2020, NEEPCO has been a subsidiary of NTPC Limited.

NTPC Limited is India’s largest integrated power utility, meeting nearly one-fourth of the country’s electricity needs. With a total installed capacity of 83 GW and 30.9 GW under construction, NTPC is aggressively expanding into renewables, targeting 60 GW of renewable capacity by 2032 as part of India’s Net Zero commitments.