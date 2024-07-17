ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal: Plantation of tree saplings carried out along NH-13 at Mebo

PASIGHAT- Celebrating the 75th Vanmahotsava, the Mebo Forest Range under Pasighat Forest Division, East Siang District conducted a plantation programme at Mebo along the Roadside of NH-13 from Siku River to Mebo Village today under the theme” Ek Paudha Maa Ke Naam”.

The programme was attended by Toni Mitkong, EAC, Mebo as Special Guest and HGB, GBs of Mebo village, village secretary cum youth president, village youth secretary and other public, officers and officials of Mebo Forest Range attended the programme.

The programme started with planting of sapling by special guest followed by other guests and invitees.A total of about 150 saplings of Azhar trees were planted on the day.

The plantation programme was followed by a short awareness programme at Mebo Moruk Musup wherein welcome address cum main aims and objectives of the programme was delivered by Domek Koyu, RFO, Mebo Range followed by other speakers from the invitees and finally by the special guest. All the speakers spoke on the importance and benefits of planting trees.

The programme ended with vote of thanks by K. Modi, Dy. FR, Beat Officer, Seram Forest Beat.

