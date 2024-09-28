Arunachal: Plantation drive held at Mebo Char-ali with new model of plant watering by using creative ideas

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In what could be a new local idea of watering planted tree saplings for other individuals and groups across the district and the state, the Mebo Sub-Division administration led by Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Sibo Passing and Mebo Forest Range led by RFO, Domek Koyu in collaboration with Mebo Baptist Church (ABU) led Maklung Apum who is also the Chairman, Clean & Green Darne village and President MBC YD and Mebo Dolung/village led by village Secretary, Kaling Borang planted total of 20 saplings of Ketir-Momir tree at Mebo Char-ali today morning by using creative ideas.

The plantations this morning at Mebo Char-ali were unique and extraordinary due to local and new ideas to water the planted saplings and its tree guard partly covered with cement bags to give shed to the new saplings.

Each planted saplings were provided/fixed with Pepsi/Coca Cola empty bottles and a drift system of pipes used in saline filled with water. Also the new local techniques ensures constant watering of the plants by providing water in the drift system by using the medically used up saline pipes in the drop system which will last for a couple of days. They have also used use-up paint buckets fitted with saline pipes for more days of watering to the planted saplings.

Speaking on the sideline of the new system, Mebo Range RFO, Domek Koyu, Mebo Baptist Church (ABU) Chairman, Mahendra Mitkong and Addl. Dy. Commissioner of Mebo Sub-Division, Sibo Passing said that the new idea was conceptualized to ensure the sustainability of the planted saplings.

The new idea of providing a watering system to the saplings in a local and cost effective way will also inspire others to follow the suit. The Ketir-Momir plants in local names, were arranged by the ADC Mebo, and these plants are said to be evergreen and provide shade, attracting birds when it starts fruiting.

Mebo village Secretary, Kaling Borang and Clean & Green Darne Chairman, Maklung Apum informed that, each planted saplings were given responsibility to be protected and care (putting water in the bottles/buckets fixed on the plant guards on regular interval) by the concerned shopkeepers in whose front side the plants were planted. Failing to care for the saplings by the shopkeepers to whom the responsibilities are given to care for the plants will be imposed a fine of Rs. 5000/-, added Borang and Apum with positive note.