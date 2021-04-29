Arunachal: Plantation drive at APP colony

PASIGHAT ( BY Maksam Tayeng ) As a part of monsoon plantation drive with the theme: plantation and conservation, need of the hour, a major plantation drive was organized at APP colony area led by Councilor Ward-6, Oyin Gao on Thursday in which several other individuals and groups also participated enthusiastically and planted several saplings.

The plantation programme was organized while maintaining the basic protocol of COVID-19 and was participated by Chao Basant Gogoi, President, All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) Guwahati, Kangir Jamoh, President (AdiSU) East Siang, Kaling Kakki, President, GWS East Siang and members of GWS, APP Colony youth Pasighat, APP colony Ane party Pasighat, Joon Darang Gram Panchayat Chairperson Tigra-Mirbuk and member Mirmir bulls, members of Being Responsible team, members of Onom Deka and group, Kaling Tabing, founder Ane Siang Welfare Society, members of reconnecting LBSS, Yumjum Dini, President, Eco -Friendly Society Magi, from Likabali, Lower Siang District District, Dr. David Panggam, SMO BPGH and Sengo Dini, Assistant Director Agriculture Pasighat.

While speaking on the sideline of the plantation drive, Oyin Gao said that the Indian heritage and culture has an intimate relation with the conservation and protection of the environment which has also been enshrined it in the Constitution of India in which it requires both the state and the citizen to protect and improve the environment. Trees have an enormous ecological presence and are crucial in the fight against global warming.

The major reason for tree plantation during this time is owing to the importance of oxygen as it is one of the most important needs of any human life and the best source for it is trees. The councilor Gao added that the plants should be loved like children and cared for in the same manner as parents take care of their children, as after some years these plants will become big trees which are of immense benefit to mankind, wildlife and our environment. Trees are the roots of all living, it is an endless source of well being, sustenance, cultural identity and scientific and traditional knowledge, without the trees, we couldn’t breathe the air we do, added Gao.

In the context of Covid-19 pandemic, Gao also reminded his fellow citizens of Ward-6 of PMC and others that during this nerve ranking times of pandemic with the constant stress of grim news surrounding the pandemic, it is very important to follow the covid protocols of wearing mask, hand sanitization and maintain social distancing. He also encouraged and appealed to the people to take covid vaccines to fight against the Coronavirus.

On his part, the councilor thanked Tashi Mize, DFO, Pasighat Forest Division and Ojing Jamoh, RFO Pasighat Forest Range for providing tree saplings.