BAGRA- Aalo witnessed the third edition of the Arunachal Pineapple Festival at Bagra, marking a renewed focus on agro-based livelihoods and horticulture-driven growth in the region. The three days festival was inaugurated on Friday, by Lumla MLA-cum-Advisor to the Planning Department and Women & Child Development, Tsering Lhamu, in the presence of APIDFCL Chairman Nani Lajie and Horticulture Director Tobom Bam as chief guest, guest of honour and special guest, respectively.

Instituted in 2024, the Arunachal Pineapple Festival has been recognised by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh as an annual calendar event. The festival is jointly organised by the Department of Horticulture and the Bagra Welfare Society, reflecting the state’s emphasis on institutional support for agro-based initiatives.

Addressing the gathering, Tsering Lhamu said that Bagra circle is endowed with fertile soil and favourable climatic conditions for pineapple cultivation. She noted that the income of pineapple growers has been steadily increasing due to welfare schemes implemented by the state government. Urging farmers to work towards making Bagra the “Pineapple Bowl” of the country, she assured that several demands raised by the organisers would be addressed.

APIDFCL Chairman Nani Lajie stated that the state government plans to revive the non-functional fruit processing unit at Nigmoi near Doji Jeko. He also announced a proposal to establish a mega food park at Nigmoi, citing the horticultural suitability of the Pushi–Bagra region. According to him, these initiatives are being spearheaded by Aalo West MLA Topin Ete and are expected to be completed before 2029.

Speaking on the occasion, Topin Ete encouraged farmers to expand pineapple cultivation and allied fruit farming, noting that the quality of produce from the region has enabled exports to international markets such as Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

Horticulture Director Tobom Bam commended the organisers and called upon farmers to diversify pineapple farming with allied agricultural activities to ensure sustainable livelihood development. Earlier, organising committee chairman Tumi Bagra highlighted that pineapple is cultivated in large quantities in Bagra circle and holds significant potential for commercial expansion.

The festival also featured an interactive session involving pineapple growers, officials from APEDA, the Department of Horticulture, banking institutions and industrialists, aimed at strengthening market linkages and institutional support.

ANWS President Dumar Bagra and former horticulture director Dr Dubom Bagra also addressed the gathering. On the occasion, a pamphlet by the Horticulture Department and a product from Arunicellar Estate, pineapple wine, were formally launched.