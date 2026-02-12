Arunachal: Pilot Project Boosts Carp Polyculture in Sunpura

SUNPURA- In an effort to strengthen fish production and improve rural livelihoods in Arunachal Pradesh, the ICAR–Central Institute of Fisheries Education (ICAR-CIFE), Mumbai, through its Kolkata Centre, organised a pilot-scale activity on species diversification in carp polyculture at Sunpura in Lohit district. The initiative, conducted in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, combined on-farm research demonstrations with a three-day skill development training programme held from February 10 to 12.

The programme forms part of a three-year initiative aimed at introducing modern aquaculture practices and high-value, fast-growing fish species into existing farming systems. Officials said the project seeks to enhance productivity, diversify aquaculture practices, and increase the income of socially backward farmers while addressing rising fish demand in the region.

The training was inaugurated by Zilla Parishad Member Gulapso Billai, who emphasised the need for adopting scientific fish farming methods to boost production and make Lohit district more self-reliant in meeting local fish demand. District Fisheries Development Officer Kenbom Chisi highlighted the importance of advanced aquaculture technologies and encouraged participants to apply the knowledge gained through the programme.

Dr. Gouranga Biswas, Principal Scientist and Coordinator at ICAR-CIFE Kolkata Centre, conducted theoretical and practical sessions covering composite fish culture, soil and water quality analysis, fish health management, and diversification strategies involving compatible high-value species. The programme also provided farmers with lime, water testing kits developed by CIFE, and educational materials to support improved pond management practices.

Local Gram Panchayat Chairperson Builaiang Taflap appreciated the initiative, noting that many farmers in the district lack access to scientific knowledge on aquaculture. Organisers said a total of 25 tribal fish farmers, including four women participants, attended the training and engaged in hands-on demonstrations designed to improve farm-level productivity.

Participants expressed satisfaction with the skill-building sessions and inputs provided, stating that the programme could significantly enhance fish production in Lohit district. Observers note that such initiatives reflect a broader push to modernise aquaculture in Northeast India, where natural resources remain underutilised due to limited technical awareness and infrastructure.