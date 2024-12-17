Arunachal: Pilgrims Interact with DC Tawang

TAWANG – A group of 17 pilgrims from Tuting, Gelling, Pasighat, and other nearby areas of eastern Arunachal Pradesh, currently on a tour to Tawang, participated in an interactive session with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tawang, Kanki Darang, and other district officers.

The session was held this morning in the conference hall, as part of their visit to various historical and religious sites, including the iconic Tawang Monastery. The group is being led by Lt. Colonel Prashant under the initiative of the Indian Army.

Welcoming the pilgrims, DC Tawang extended his gratitude to the Indian Army for organizing such exposure tours, which allow locals to explore and experience different parts of the state.

He encouraged the participants to observe, learn, and carry forward their experiences to their home regions. Highlighting the importance of behavior and conduct of the local community, DC Tawang, emphasized that such values play a key role in attracting tourists.

The DC appealed to the team members to promote their respective areas through social media platforms to boost local tourism and foster development. He added, “We shouldn’t depend solely on the government for everything; active participation by locals is vital for growth.”

During the interaction, officers from the district administration shared valuable insights on the history of Tawang and ongoing initiatives aimed at promoting tourism in the region.

The session also provided an opportunity for the participants to raise queries related to Tawang and its tourism potential.

The exposure tour is expected to inspire participants to appreciate and promote the cultural heritage and tourism prospects of their own regions, contributing to the overall growth of tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.