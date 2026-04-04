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Arunachal: Picnic Promotes Teamwork Among HU Engineering Students

A student-led picnic at Himalayan University brought together learners across batches, highlighting teamwork, leadership, and peer interaction beyond classrooms.

Last Updated: 04/04/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Picnic Promotes Teamwork Among HU Engineering Students

ITANAGAR-  A picnic-cum-interaction programme organised by students of the Civil Engineering Department at Himalayan University brought together participants from multiple academic levels, highlighting the role of extracurricular activities in fostering collaboration and peer engagement.

The event, held at the Island Picnic Spot in Rakap, was coordinated by B.Tech sixth semester students under the leadership of Jumpin Gachi. Students from diploma courses, undergraduate programmes, and postgraduate levels participated, creating an inter-batch platform for interaction.

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Organisers stated that the programme was designed to provide a break from academic routines while encouraging teamwork and communication among students. Participants were involved in various activities, including logistical arrangements and food preparation, reflecting a collective approach to event management.

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The programme began with an address by the Head of the Civil Engineering Department, Talkeshwar Ray, who emphasised the importance of teamwork and collaborative learning in professional education. He noted that such initiatives contribute to the development of managerial and leadership skills relevant to engineering careers.

Faculty members Taje Koje and Monjula Karmakar also addressed the gathering, encouraging students to balance academic commitments with extracurricular participation for overall development.

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The event featured recreational and sporting activities, including a spoon-and-flour race, which was briefly affected by rain, and a volleyball tournament involving teams from different semesters. The final match between B.Tech sixth and eighth semester students concluded with the sixth semester team emerging as winners.

A cultural segment, including a dance programme, followed the sports activities, contributing to a participatory and informal atmosphere. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by the organising team.

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Participants described the programme as an opportunity to build connections across batches and strengthen teamwork skills. Such initiatives, faculty members noted, complement formal education by encouraging interpersonal interaction and practical learning experiences.

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Last Updated: 04/04/2026
1 minute read
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