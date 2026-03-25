Arunachal: PIB Hosts ‘Varta’ on AI and Media in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- The Press Information Bureau (PIB), Itanagar, on Tuesday organised a ‘Varta’—a Media Outreach Programme—on the theme “Role of Media in Times of Artificial Intelligence” in Pasighat, in collaboration with the Pasighat Press Club.

The programme witnessed active participation from media professionals across East Siang district despite continuous rainfall, reflecting growing interest in understanding the implications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in journalism.

Departing from conventional formats, the event adopted an interactive approach, enabling one-to-one discussions between participants and resource persons. Journalists raised questions on the applications, opportunities, and limitations of AI in media practices, leading to a series of exchanges on evolving newsroom dynamics.

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In his inaugural address, Utsav Parmar, Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Regional Office Itanagar, emphasised the importance of balancing Artificial Intelligence with what he termed “Natural Intelligence” (NI).

He noted that indigenous communities possess strong contextual understanding, which remains critical in accurate storytelling. Highlighting the responsibilities of the media, Parmar said journalism must go beyond dissemination to ensure clarity, accuracy, and context. He urged participants to use AI as a tool rather than depend on it uncritically.

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The session’s resource person, Manish Awana, Assistant Professor at Rashtriya Raksha University, focused on issues of factual reliability and bias in AI systems. He observed that many AI models lack adequate data representation from the Northeast, which may result in contextual inaccuracies and computational bias.

Awana stressed the need for rigorous verification of AI-generated content, cautioning that while AI can enhance efficiency, it may compromise factual integrity if not used critically.

Discussions also extended to broader media-related concerns, with participants sharing field experiences and raising queries on contemporary challenges in journalism.

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During the programme, attendees were introduced to the PB-SHABD platform, an audio-visual repository aimed at supporting media professionals with accessible content resources. The initiative was positively received by participants.

Special guest Maksam Tayeng, President of the Pasighat Press Club, called on PIB to continue organising such outreach programmes in the region, noting their importance in strengthening media engagement and professional awareness.

The programme concluded with an emphasis on continued dialogue and capacity-building initiatives, particularly as emerging technologies such as AI reshape media practices.