Arunachal: PHE&WSD Tawang achieves Jal Jeevan mission target of Har Ghar Jal

TAWANG- The Tawang division of Public health Engineering and Water supply department ( PHE&WSD ) today celebrated Har Ghar Jal on achievement of safe drinking water in every house of the district under the Jal Jeevan mission.

The district achieved its target officially on 15th of January 2024 and to celebrate its achievement the department today organised a programme at Zomkhang hall, Tawang in which the implementing support agency all the three units of Women’s welfare Association Tawang, Jang and Lungla, three best village water sanitation committees(VWSC), best women trained in field testing kits and best field workers were presented with trophy and cash awards through Deputy Commissioner, Kanki Darang and other senior officers present.

In his address to the gathering DC Tawang spoke on importance of water for living beings without which life is unimaginable. He congratulated the team and all the ISA members in contributing for acheiving the mission. He said that we are lucky to have abundance of

water sources but should make judicious use of our water sources. He lauded the sincere service being provided by the water supply department for uninterrupted drinking water supply despite sub zero temperature in Tawang.

He further said the Jal Jeevan mission is not complete without making our villagers being trained in self sustaining methods.

He asked the youths trained under skill development programme in plumbing,fitting etc to come forward and offer their services in making their village self sustainable in drinking water facility, minor repair and maintenance works of electricity supply etc.

Earlier Executive Engineer PHED Tawang Gepiam Mize in his keynote address informed the house about challenges the department has faced in accomplishing this mission,he expressed his gratitude to all the members of DWSC,VWSC,ISA and his own staff and engineers for giving their all out support in achieving the target of Har Ghar Jal in the district.

The ISA and VWSC members also shared their experiences and conveyed gratitude to union and state government for providing safe drinking water in every household. A video on catchment area protection was also shown to the members during the programme.