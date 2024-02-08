Arunachal: PHE&WS East Siang celebrates success of FHTC under Jal Jeevan Mission

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Public Health Engineering & Water Supply Division of East Siang district today celebrated its successful implementation of Functional Household Tab Connection (FHTC) under Har Ghar Jal initiative of State Jal Jeevan Mission at the auditorium of College of Horticulture & Forestry, Pasighat.

The celebration programme was attended by various stake holders of the mission like PRI leaders from Zila Parishad Members, Gram Panchayat Chairpersons, Village Water Sanitation Committee and officials and staffs from the PHE & WS Division of East Siang district.

East Siang District Dy. Commissioner-cum-Chairman, District Water Sanitation Management, Tayi Taggu. During the celebration some dedicated and sincere field staffs as well as well performing VWSC were given recognition.

While thanking to the VWSC and gram panchayat members for helping the department in successful implementation of the FHTC under Jal Jeevan Mission, Er. Oling Taloh, Executive Engineer, PHE & WS Division, Pasighat emphased on proper protection of catchment areas of water source by maintaining proper plantation and avoiding deforestation.

Both DC Pasighat, Tayi Taggu and EE, PHE & WS, Oling Taloh showed happiness over East Siang District becoming one of the district among top-7 in successful implementation 100% connection of water tap in each household out of 35 PHE & WS divisions in the state.

It is important to mention here that, Arunachal Pradesh became the first 100% successfully implementing Functional Household Tab Connection under Jal Jeevan Mission in entire North Eastern State and among the top-10 across India.