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Arunachal: Phase-II MoU Signing Begins for SUMP in Siang

Seven households from Pangkang (Jorkong) sign agreements, enabling pre-feasibility work for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

Last Updated: 27/04/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Phase-II MoU Signing Begins for SUMP in Siang

BOLENG-  The second phase of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signings for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) commenced on Monday, with seven households from Pangkang (Jorkong) village extending their support to the initiative.

The agreements were signed at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Boleng, allowing authorities to proceed with Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) activities for the project. Tayi Taggu represented the Government of Arunachal Pradesh during the signing process.

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The event was attended by local leaders, including Head Gaon Bura Tamyo Mingki and senior citizen Taying Taga, reflecting community participation and support for the project.

Officials described the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project as one of national importance, aimed at strengthening energy security, improving infrastructure, and generating long-term socio-economic benefits for the region. The signing of MoUs at the PFR stage is considered a key procedural step, enabling detailed surveys and planning activities to begin.

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The participation of Pangkang (Jorkong) village adds to the growing list of communities across the Siang basin that have expressed support for the project. Authorities noted that such collaboration between local communities and the government is central to advancing development initiatives in the region.

The project has drawn attention for its potential impact on regional growth, while also placing emphasis on stakeholder engagement during the early stages of planning.

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Last Updated: 27/04/2026
1 minute read
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