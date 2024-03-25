Arunachal: People of Kongthong Village of Meghalaya Concludes Exposure Visit to Shergaon

SHERGAON- The Meghalaya Institute of Governance,(MIG) Shillong in collaboration with Garung Thuk NGO, Shergaon conducted a 4 days exposure tour for the participants of Kongthong Village, Meghalaya to Shergaon, West Kameng District, Arunachal Pradesh from 21st – 24th March, 2024

13 participants from Kongthong Village and three officials of MIG were a part of the exposure trip to the picturesque village of Shergaon which has been awarded as the “Best Tourism Village of India 2023” in the Silver Category.

Kongthong Village, popularly known as “the Whistling Village” has also been awarded the “Best Tourism Village of India 2023” in the Bronze Category in the same award ceremony.

The objective of the exposure trip was undertaken within the MIG’s initiative “Bridging Rural Communities with Best Governance Practices”. The purpose of this exposure trip was to create a connection between the two communities to foster exchange of governance mechanisms put in place for development and promotion of sustainable rural tourism in Meghalaya.

Garung Thuk Local NGO, known for its grassroots efforts in community development and rural tourism promotion of the Village coordinated and organized the exposure visit to the State of Arunachal Pradesh. The visitors were provided with One-Day class room session for orientation and best practices of the sustainable Rural Tourism and the Sherdukpen Culture.

There was a healthy interaction sessions where participants learnt a lot about the people and the place. The next three days were for field visits covering Granjo Project- Cherry Blossom plantation project of Jigaon Based NGO Zgang Depga, Weaving Centre of Seinthuk Women SHG, Mandala Top, Morshing Village heritage walk , Tanpe Droima Museum, Taklung Gompa, Chillipam Gompa, Yokmuzor Buddha Park etc.

The Visitors were also provided first hand demonstration of Home Stay Management at Red Berry Rivew View Homestay by Smt. Pentang Thungon and her daughter Smt. Tsomu Thungon and Farm Stay management session by Dr. D.K.Thungon.

Ms. Ibakordor Dohling, Manager with Meghalaya Institute of Governance, expressed gratitude to Garung Thuk and Shergaon Village Council for the exposure visit. She hoped that the exchange program continues in future and both the communities benefit from the program of cross learning.

Chairman Garung Thuk Shri Ledo Thungon expressed his thankfulness to the Government of Meghalaya for choosing Shergaon as destination of such exposure visit.

Mr. Rothel Khongsit, Secretary Indigenous Agro Tourism Cooperative Society Ltd, Kongthong introduced himself by his song name and elaborated the history of having a whistle name for each of the villagers. He also expressed great joy in having experienced the Sherdukpen culture and visiting and exploring part of Arunachal Pradesh.