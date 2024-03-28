ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Pema Khandu’s assets grew by 100% in 5 years, shows affidavit

Khandu has total assets worth around Rs 277.89 crore, an increase of Rs 145.80 crore between 2019 and 2024, according to his election affidavit.

Last Updated: March 28, 2024
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-  Assets of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, with a declared net worth of over Rs 132 crore in 2019, have grown by over 100% to Rs 277. 89 crore in the last five years,  according to the election affidavit he submitted while filing his nomination papers  as a BJP candidate from Mukto constituency for Assembly Elections to be held on April 19.

Khandu has total assets worth around Rs 277.89 crore, an increase of Rs 145.80 crore between 2019 and 2024, according to his election affidavit.

As per the affidavit filed along with his nomination papers from Mukto (ST) Assembly constituency, Pema Khandu declared that his movable assets are worth Rs 1,14,43,95,592 and his immovable assets are worth Rs 163,45,78,832.

In 2019, Pema Khandu had movable assets worth Rs 1,15,96,66,545 and immovable assets worth Rs 16,12,75,356.

He added in his affidavit that he has Rs 25 lakh cash in hand, Rs 1,04,51,08,096 fixed deposited at the SBI Tawang branch, six vehicles, 2025 grams of gold worth Rs 1,26,36,000, and an investment in mutual funds.

Pema Khandu’s immovable assets include agricultural land in two locations, non-agriculture land, commercial buildings, two residential buildings, etc.

The affidavit mentioned that Pema Khandu has liabilities of Rs 10,27,63,717.

Kandu has declared “ intrest on bank deposit, lease rents, agriculture, and salary and allowances of the CM” as the source of his income . He has also declared assets worth over Rs 54.66 crore held by his wife.

Last Updated: March 28, 2024
1 minute read
