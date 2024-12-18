Arunachal: Pema Khandu warns govt employees who resort corrupt practices

BANDERDEWA- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today reiterated his warning to people, especially government employees, who resort to corrupt practices for personal benefit.

Speaking at the Passing-Out Parade ceremony of the 49th batch of Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) recruits here at the Police Training Centre (PTC), Banderdewa, Khandu said that there is a rumor in air about contractual ANM and GNM nurses being demanded huge sum of money for regularization of their jobs.

“I have been repeating my warning against corruption from every possible platform available. I have personally requested Director General of Police (DGP) Anand Mohan to thoroughly investigate the matter and if there is any truth in the rumor, those involved will not be spared,” he said.

Khandu informed that the state cabinet has already decided to regularize the jobs (in batches) of contractual nurses working in the health department across the state and expressed surprise that despite knowing it, some are ready to pay to get regularized.

“I am surprised. Why will you pay to get regularized when government has already decided to regularize your job?” he questioned.

If the rumor has any truth, Khandu cautioned that strict action will be initiated against the perpetrators.

He called upon the new police recruits to stand tall against any form of corruption once they officially join the department and get posted across the state.

Congratulating Home Minister Mama Natung, DGP Mohan and the Principal of PTC, Khandu expressed satisfaction that the 49th batch of recruits consists of 885 constables, the largest contingent ever to pass out from the training centre.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to all the recruits who have successfully completed their rigorous training. You have now earned your place in the illustrious Arunachal Pradesh Police family. Your journey thus far has been one of discipline, resilience, and determination, and today, you stand ready to serve with honor and distinction,” he said.

The 49th batch includes 738 Civil Police personnel, among whom are 96 Lady Constables, 140 AAPBn personnel (including 14 Lady Constables) and 7 IRBn personnel.

The new batch of recruits is set to join duty on January 13, 2025.

Khandu informed that earlier this year, 109 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and 42 Recruit Firemen completed their training, bringing the total number of personnel trained in 2024 to an extraordinary 1,081.

He further informed that the State Cabinet in its meeting in October this year has approved the proposal for granting Special Grade to Police Constable, Head Constable and Assistant Sub-Inspector (Civil Police/ APPBn/IRBn) including MT and Telecom wings. The decision, he said, will ensure timely career progression by granting honorary promotion in the form of special grade from the level of constable up to sub-inspector.

“We also addressed one of the most pressing grievances of the Police personnel who didn’t get promotions even after serving in the force for 20 years. During the 46th Raising Day celebration of APP, 1716 constables were awarded Special Grade Promotions to Head Constable Rank who had served in the force for more than 20 years,” Khandu informed.

The passing out parade was also witnessed by Home Minister Mama Natung, Advisor Home Mutchu Mithi, Ministers Balo Raja and Nyato Dukam, MLAs Jikke Tako and Nabam Vivek, Chief Secretary, family members of the new recruits and others.