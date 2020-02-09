Arunachal: Pema Khandu visits Tuting along with MP and MLAs

Tuting

Chief Minister Pema Khandu was on a 2-day visit here accompanied by Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, Health Minister Alo Libang, Lumla MLA Jambey Tashi, Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering, Kalaktang MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing, Bomdila MLA Dongru Siongju and BJP State Vice President Tame Phassang.

On arrival here, Chief Minister and his team were given rousing reception by local public.

Attending a public meeting, Chief Minister said Tuting is going to witness huge increase in number of tourists as the place is an important Buddhist site and pilgrimage centre.

He said the place is blessed by Guru Padmasambhava and is considered one of the most sacred places for spiritual practitioners to meditate and practice dharma. The region is also popularly known as “Pemakod”.

Chief Minister said due to Pemakod being an important pilgrimage centre, the region will be included under Buddhist tourist circuit that would bring in huge tourists from India and abroad.

Chief Minister also informed on the occasion that Arunachal is witnessing significant jump in revenue collection and informed that revenue in this coming budget is expected to touch Rs 2500 Cr. He said Arunachal also recorded the highest percentage jump in GST collection in entire country.

He further informed that Arunachal is also the highest receiver of share of states in central taxes under the 15th Finance Commission recommendations. He said Arunachal is top gainer in the country with 28.5% jump in share.

Also on the occasion, Chief Minister handed out appreciation letter to 23rd battalion of Grenadiers for vigilantly guarding the international borders in Tuting sector of LAC and also for extending valuable helps and assistance to the civil administration and the local population.

On second day, Chief Minister took part in Tenzhug offering (long-life ceremony) to His Eminence Khen Rinpoche of Nye Sang Dho Ngak Jangchub Dargyelling Monastery.