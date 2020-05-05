Arunachal: Pema Khandu visits quarantine facility at Banderdewa PTC

Itanagar- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today made an inspection of quarantine facility at Police Training Centre ( PTC ) here at Banderdewa.

Chief Minister in his visit made a detail inspection of the facilities inside the PTC campus that has arrangements for screening of newly arrived passengers where doctors will determine them for being symptomatic or asymptomatic. He also inspected the swab collection kiosks where health workers were in full body suit PPE.

Chief Minister then inspected the dormitories for female and male. He separately interacted with the male returnees and asked about the facilities including sanitation, quality of food and medical facilities.

Chief Minister later visited the control centre of the State Task Force on COVID-19 at directorate of health services office in Naharlagun. He held a meeting with the officers of the take force where he was briefed on the proposed roadmap for fighting coronavirus and other similar pandemic disease on a long-term basis.

Thanking the Task Force for their dedicated effort in fighting coronavirus, Chief Minister said that every effort must be made to ensure that Arunachal always remain in green zone. He said main focus of the government has to be in making the 12 entry points along the Assam Arunachal border fool proof so that no cases of coronavirus slips into the state. He said this must be achieved through a strong team effort from the state health department, respective district administrations and the police department.

Watch Video

Chief Minister said priority would be now to have a robust health infrastructure and facilities in the state. He said all funds from NESID and NEC will be diverted for health sector for this year.

On shortage of doctors across the state, Chief Minister urged for rationalisation of doctors and medical staffs. He requested the doctor fraternity to prepare a proposal, as they would be the best for suggestions on how to improve health facility in the state.