Arunachal: Pema Khandu thanked PM Modi for his decision to implement lockdown

Itanagar- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today attended the 5th Prime Minister’s video conferencing with all CMs of the state.

Addressing the conference, Chief Minister Pema Khandu thanked the PM Modi for the decision of lockdown stating that it helped slow down the spread of virus in the country.

He observed that the lockdown has also given the state governments across the country to have a relook at their poor health infrastructures and in working to correct it. He added that Arunachal is also aggressively working for robust health facilities in the state to meet any challenges posed by the pandemic.

Chief Minister said the state is putting up the spirit of Team Arunachal to fight coronavirus with exemplary combined team effort from all political parties, community based organizations, women’s organizations and the govt machineries.

He also said the tribal apex bodies, women’s organizations, and various SHGs are working on the ground to fight the virus and in helping spread the word of social distancing, use of face mask and use of Arogya Setu mobile app.

He also said the entire northeastern states are working collectively as team to fight the pandemic and thanked his Assam counterparts for their cooperation.

Pointing out that economy needs a thrust in times of corona, the Chief Minister said the Northeast has huge potential for investment and urged the PM to continue working to bring investment in the state.

For carrying out faster and effective testing in view of the increase in interstate travelers entering Arunachal, Chief Minister requested PM for support in procuring ICMR approved TrueNat, a mini PCR machine for the state.