Arunachal: Pema Khandu reviews central schemes under WCD and SJETA

Itanagar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu today took a review of important central schemes under the departments of Women & Child Development (WCD) and Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs (SJETA) being implemented in Arunachal Pradesh. Minister for WCD and SJETA Alo Libang was also present along with the Chief Secretary and other officials.

Departmental officials headed by the Secretary gave details of the three important programs being implemented in the state viz, Ekalavya Model Residential Schools (by SJETA), Rashtriya Poshan Abhiyan and Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana (both by WCD).

Under the Ekalavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) scheme, which is sponsored by Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, 7 schools have been approved for Arunachal Pradesh as on date. While two – at Bana in East Kameng and Lumla in Tawang – are functional rest are under construction, which are located at Kampu in Kurung Kumey, Khela in Tirap, Tirbin in West Siang, Medo in Lohit and Dambuk in Lower Dibang Valley. These under-construction schools are supposed to be completed by March next year.

The scheme has a target that by the year 2022, every block with more than 50% ST population and at least 20,000 tribal persons, will have an EMRS. These schools will be on par with Navodaya Vidyalaya and will have special facilities for preserving local art and culture besides providing training in sports and skill development.

Officials informed that five more schools in the state are under process for approval by the Ministry.

Rashtriya Poshan Abhiyan (RPA) is a scheme launched by the Ministry of Women & Child Development in order to bring nutrition to the centre-stage of National Development Agenda with a mission to address malnutrition in a targeted approach.

As the scheme is being implemented through a web based application, the government is providing smart phones to each Anganwadi worker to monitor through application software. Officials informed that WCD is waiting for the Ministry to provide the specifications of the smart phone to be provided so that it can procure the same through GeM portal.

Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) is a maternity benefit program implemented by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. It is a conditional cash transfer scheme for pregnant and lactating women of 19 years of age or above for the first live birth.

A sum total of Rs 5000 in three instalments (1000, 2000 and 2000) is transferred into the bank account of a women for the first live birth. However, officials informed that as the application is web based, internet connectivity in rural areas is posing a major concern in its successful implementation.

Khandu admitted the concerns and hindrances to successful implementation of the schemes, specifically due to the ongoing pandemic. He, however, urged the implementing officials to overcome all hindrances and achieve the proposed target in time bound manner. He also suggested dovetailing similar schemes of other departments to reach a larger audience and benefit the people, especially the poor.

“All these schemes are women and child centric. Therefore, we have to overcome all difficulties and reach out to them and provide them the benefits,” he said.

Khandu assured he would take up all state-specific issues in implementing the schemes with the concerned ministries.