Arunachal: Pema Khandu Pushes Rs 196 Cr Projects, Backs Siang Dam

RIGA ( Siang District )— Pema Khandu on Tuesday announced and inaugurated development projects worth ₹196.44 crore in Siang district, while also strongly advocating for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, describing it as a project of national and strategic importance.

During his visit to Riga village, the Chief Minister laid foundation stones and inaugurated multiple projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure, connectivity, education and public service delivery across the district.

Addressing a public meeting, Khandu emphasised that the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) holds significance beyond the state, citing its role in national security, flood control, water regulation and long-term economic development. He noted that the project would help maintain river flow, mitigate flood risks and safeguard downstream communities, while also enhancing India’s strategic preparedness in light of upstream developments.

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The Chief Minister appreciated the support extended by residents of Riga and neighbouring villages, stating that nearly 70% of stakeholders have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for Preliminary Feasibility and Allied Reports (PFAR). He urged remaining communities to participate in the process, while clarifying that PFAR does not imply final approval for construction and that public consultations will be conducted before any final decision.

Khandu further stated that the proposed investment of approximately ₹1.5 lakh crore under the project could generate employment, boost infrastructure, support agriculture and provide compensation benefits to affected landowners.

In addition to the broader project, the Chief Minister announced local development initiatives including improvement of Riga township roads, construction of a Circuit House, an integrated water supply project for Boleng, and approval of a modern stadium for Siang district.

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He also congratulated the state’s youth for their achievements in sports and reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure.

The Chief Minister thanked local leaders and residents for their support despite inclement weather and indicated plans to revisit the region after October, including the possibility of holding a future Cabinet meeting in Riga.

Reaffirming the government’s focus on inclusive and sustainable growth, Khandu called upon stakeholders, particularly youth and educated citizens, to contribute towards the vision of “Viksit Siang 2047” and “Viksit Arunachal 2047”.

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Among the projects for which foundation stones were laid are accommodation facilities for government staff, a community hall (Dere) at New Hiram, a women police station at Pangin, and multiple education infrastructure projects including hostels, classrooms, academic buildings and staff quarters across Pangin and Boleng.

Infrastructure projects also include township road improvements under CMCSRDP-II, construction of the Yibuk–Lising road (Phase-I), and boundary and staff facilities at NSCBAV Rottung, along with hostel projects under the DAJGUA scheme across districts.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated key projects such as the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Pangin, a double-lane CC pavement road linking BRTF Rengo Road to District Hospital in Boleng, a 70-metre Bailey Bridge over the Subbung River, and a Fire Station at Boleng.