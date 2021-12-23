Arunachal: Pema Khandu promises digital connectivity at Hawai very soon

Story Highlights “Tender for installation of these 4G towers has been bagged by Airtel and the company will soon start work on ground,” Khandu informed.

HAWAI- “When I come visiting next time, it will be along with digital connectivity,” promised Chief Minister Pema Khandu before leaving Hawai, headquarters of Anjaw district that shares its borders with Tibet-China.

Speaking at a public function here this morning that concluded his two-day tour to the district, Khandu admitted the significance of mobile connectivity in the remote district and endorsed the requests for the same made by public leaders, organizations and villagers alike.

Also Read- Siang River Festival is an opportunity to promote eco-tourism in the region- Pema Khandu

“I understand the need of digital connectivity in today’s world, especially in an area where road connectivity is difficult and time taking. I promise I will bring along digital connectivity in my next visit, which I assure will be soon,” he said.

Khandu observed that people of the district, who live in a difficult but productive region and are very hardworking, can benefit from digital connectivity, which has emerged as one of the best marketing platforms of the commercial world.

Also Read- Pema Khandu flags off Tinsukia-Naharlagun Vistadome Exp

He assured the border district its fair share of 4G towers from the 980 sanctioned by the central government.

“Tender for installation of these 4G towers has been bagged by Airtel and the company will soon start work on ground,” Khandu informed.

Underscoring the state government’s concern for development of the district, the Chief Minister revealed that a special scheme of ‘Model Village’ has been recently launched that aims to develop selected border villages with all facilities by dovetailing various central and state government schemes.

Also Read- Rare Mammal Takin Spotted in Forests of East Kameng

“The scheme will be implemented in a larger extent in coming years but as of yet we have selected only three villages under it. You may be pleased to know that all the three villages are in Anjaw. These are Kaho, Musai and Kibithoo,” he revealed.

Khandu, who had travelled by road from Hayuliang to Hawai yesterday, expressed satisfaction over the progress of the road being executed by NHIDCL, which he informed, has assured to complete the Hayuliang-Hawai part by March next year.

He however expressed concern over the slow pace of work on the Tidding to Hayuliang portion of the trans-Arunachal Highway.

“I have been informed of some issues related to land compensation. I assure that these issues will be resolved soon and I will personally monitor its progress continuously,” Khandu said.

He further informed that the double-lane road from Hawai towards Kibithoo will be executed by the Border Road Organization (BRO) and appealed people not to put unnecessary hurdles in its construction in the name of land compensation.

Khandu claimed once road connectivity is in place, Anjaw could very well be on its way to become one of the hottest tourist destinations of the country.

“Road connectivity along with digital connectivity can change the very face of Anjaw and enrich the people here both economically and physically. So please help in its construction by not becoming impediments,” he appealed.

Khandu inaugurated the newly constructed Govt H S School, Office of the Executive Engineer, Urban Development, a children’s park and the memorial of former Chief Minister Late Kalikho Pul, who hailed from Hawai. He also visited the under construction Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in the morning.

A day earlier, he inaugurated the new ADC office building and a Guest House at Hayuliang.

He also interacted and took review of the challenges and issues being faced by all central government agencies like army, BRO, NHIDCL, ITBP, etc in executing their duties and projects in the district.

Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, local legislator Dasanglu Pul, Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering, Anini MLA Mopi Mihu, Chairman, Mining Corporation, Dr Mahesh Chai and others accompanied the Chief Minister.