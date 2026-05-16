Arunachal: Pema Khandu Pays Last Respects to Indigenous Leader Dr. Bengia Tolum

YAZALI- Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu paid his last respects to late social leader and academician Dr. Bengia Tolum at his residence in Yazali, expressing deep grief over his passing and describing it as a major loss for the state.

In a condolence message issued during his visit, Khandu described Dr. Tolum as a towering indigenous leader, cultural icon, and one of the foremost architects of socio-cultural integration in Arunachal Pradesh. He said Tolum’s contributions toward preserving indigenous identity and strengthening social harmony would continue to be remembered with respect and gratitude.

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The Chief Minister stated that Dr. Tolum’s death was “an irreparable loss” not only to the Nyishi community but to the people of Arunachal Pradesh as a whole. He acknowledged the late leader’s long-standing role in promoting cultural awareness, education, and indigenous traditions in the state.

Dr. Tolum was widely respected across Arunachal Pradesh for his work in social and cultural spheres and for advocating the preservation of indigenous heritage during a period of rapid social and political transformation in the region. His public engagements and academic contributions had earned him recognition as one of the influential indigenous voices of the state.

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Offering prayers for the departed leader, Khandu said, “I pray to Lord Buddha for his swift rebirth in a higher realm and eternal peace.”

Leaders, community organisations, and well-wishers from different parts of the state have continued to express condolences following the news of Dr. Tolum’s demise, remembering him as a guiding figure in Arunachal Pradesh’s socio-cultural landscape.