Arunachal: Pema Khandu & others condoles death of K Migo Basar

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Sunday condoled the demise of the K Migo Basar, father of Gokar Basar, MLA Basar. Late Basar breathed his last Late Basar breathed his last this evening at TRIMHS at around 5:00 PM after suffering from his prolonged illness.

During the course of his life, late Basar held several important positions. He was the first Karko Clan President, former ASM and former BJP Basar Mandal President.

My heartfelt condolences to Gokar Ji and to the bereaved family. I pray to almighty for strength to the family to withstand this tragic moment. May his soul rest in peace, said chief minister in his condolence message.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee also condoles the death of K Migo Basar and expressed deeply saddened to hear about the passing of K.Migo Basar, former President of Block Congress Committee of 29-Basar.

His contribution as a committed leader for the welfare and development of Basar Assembly Constituency will always be remembered.

APCC expressed its deepest condolences to the family members and loved ones at this moment of sorrow. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace .