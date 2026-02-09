Arunachal: Pema Khandu Opens Tsari Taksing Monastery in Upper Subansiri

TAKSING — Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday inaugurated the Tsari Taksing Gajang Shedup Dargeyling Monastery at Taksing, a remote border village in Upper Subansiri district abutting the Tibet–China region. Addressing a public gathering, he reiterated the state government’s focus on accelerating development, connectivity and livelihood opportunities in frontier areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

Describing the occasion as historic, the Chief Minister said such a large public congregation was being witnessed for the first time in Taksing’s history. He acknowledged the efforts of the Nah Welfare Society, local leaders and the district administration in organising the event despite logistical challenges posed by the area’s remoteness.

Khandu informed that more than 40 developmental initiatives, including inaugurations and foundation stone-laying ceremonies, were undertaken during the visit in the Nacho Assembly constituency. He attributed the pace of infrastructure growth in Arunachal Pradesh over the past decade to coordinated efforts of the state government, elected representatives, officials and central agencies under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Emphasising connectivity as a key driver of development, the Chief Minister recalled that Taksing was earlier accessible only by helicopter due to the absence of road links. He said road connectivity was achieved in 2019 following sustained coordination with the Government of India and the Border Roads Organisation, marking a turning point in the region’s socio-economic transformation.

Referring to the Trans-Arunachal Highway, Khandu said the nearly 1,800-km corridor from Tawang to Longding has reduced travel time and improved access to district headquarters across the state. He added that journeys that earlier took over 12 hours in some districts can now be completed in around five hours.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the proposed Frontier Highway, a strategic border road project approved by the Government of India. He said tendering is underway for several stretches, including Sarli–Taliha and Taliha–Tato segments in Upper Subansiri district, and urged public cooperation to ensure timely and transparent execution.

On governance, Khandu reiterated the state’s zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, warning that delays or irregularities in land compensation and project implementation undermine public interest. He cited instances from eastern stretches of the Trans-Arunachal Highway where investigations were initiated to ensure accountability.

Highlighting border area development, he said the Vibrant Villages Programme, launched from Arunachal Pradesh in 2021, has contributed to improved connectivity, livelihoods and basic infrastructure in frontier regions. He stressed the importance of coordination between civil administration, the Indian Army and ITBP in building sustainable development models.

Khandu announced that Taksing would be developed as a tourism circuit in view of its historical and religious significance in Buddhism. He noted that Taksing is associated with the ancient Tsari (Rong Kora) pilgrimage, which attracted pilgrims from Tibet and other regions until the mid-20th century. Efforts are underway, he said, to revive the pilgrimage in a regulated manner in consultation with the Army and the central government.

On hydropower, the Chief Minister said Arunachal Pradesh is emerging as a major hydropower hub, with around 19,000 MW capacity under various stages of development. He said projects such as the Lower Subansiri hydropower project are nearing completion and would contribute significantly to the state’s economy.

He urged local communities to support hydropower development, citing employment generation, land compensation and a new policy under which one per cent of power sale revenue will be transferred directly to affected families through DBT, in addition to allocations under the Local Area Development Fund.

The Chief Minister assured that issues raised in a six-point memorandum submitted by the Nah Welfare Society, including road connectivity, water supply and tourism infrastructure, would be examined under a dedicated development plan for the Taksing and Kodoka areas.

Reiterating the government’s grassroots governance approach, Khandu said initiatives such as Seva Aapke Dwar, Sarkar Aapke Dwar and Cabinet Aapke Dwar have benefited over 15 lakh people. He added that a Cabinet Aapke Dwar meeting would also be held at Taksing once basic infrastructure improves.

Calling upon newly elected Panchayati Raj representatives to play a proactive role, the Chief Minister emphasised transparency, convergence of schemes and people-centric planning to ensure sustainable development in Upper Subansiri district.