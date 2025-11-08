Arunachal: Pema Khandu Opens New Blocks at DK Govt College in Tawang

TAWANG- Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday inaugurated two new blocks—one academic and one administrative—of the Dorjee Khandu Government College, marking a significant expansion of higher education infrastructure in Tawang district.

The college, established in 2016 with a temporary setup, has witnessed rapid academic and physical growth. Appreciating this progress, Khandu lauded Principal Dr. Yeshi Gyetsen and the faculty for transforming the institution into one of the state’s most disciplined and result-oriented colleges.

“With this new infrastructure, we take another firm step towards nurturing the next generation of thinkers, leaders, and change-makers from the mountains of Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu said in his address.

Situating the development within the broader national context, the Chief Minister underlined the state’s commitment to implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He said that Arunachal Pradesh is executing the policy “in letter and spirit,” focusing on access, equity, affordability, quality, and accountability. He noted that all educational institutions in the state are being strengthened in line with NEP directives.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the college principal, Khandu informed that the process for sanctioning additional faculty and ministerial staff is already underway. He directed the Tawang Deputy Commissioner to coordinate with the principal on boundary demarcation, procurement of furniture, and the issuance of a land allotment certificate. Funds for constructing a boundary wall, he assured, would be provided.

Reiterating the role of sports in holistic education, Khandu suggested developing a dedicated playground for the college near the Tawang Stadium, including repurposing older structures and planning phased development of future facilities.

A significant announcement during the event was the revised structure of the Karamveer Dorjee Khandu Merit Scholarship—funded by Khandu’s family in memory of his late father, after whom the college is named. The scholarship amounts, previously ₹35,000, ₹23,000, and ₹15,000 for the top three ranks, have been substantially enhanced to ₹5 lakh, ₹3 lakh, and ₹2 lakh respectively.

Khandu expressed pride in the college’s consistently strong academic performance. The institution has maintained a pass percentage of over 95% in recent years and reported 100% results in the last two academic sessions.

The inauguration ceremony saw attendance from key state leaders and officials, including Advisor (Education) Mutchu Mithi, MLAs Phurpa Tsering, Tsering Lhamu, Namgey Tsering, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, and the Deputy Commissioner of Tawang.