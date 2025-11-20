Arunachal: Pema Khandu Opens 48th Junior National Badminton Championship

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh marked a significant milestone in its sporting journey on Thursday as Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the Yonex-Sunrise 48th Inter-State, Inter-Zonal and Junior National Badminton Championship 2025 in Itanagar.

The national-level tournament, held under the aegis of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) and hosted by the Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA), brings together 428 young shuttlers from 32 States and Union Territories.

This year’s championship has drawn heightened attention following the Indian Junior Badminton Team’s historic bronze medal at the 2025 Junior World Championships held recently in Guwahati. The presence of these medal-winning athletes has added prestige and competitive depth to the event.

Also Read- RGU Honors Women’s Basketball Team for State-Level Achievement

Addressing the gathering, Khandu described the tournament as a “historic moment” for Arunachal Pradesh and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a strong sports culture. He said the event would play a decisive role in shaping India’s No. 1 team across singles, doubles, mixed doubles, and age-category events.

The Chief Minister highlighted India’s recent badminton successes — from icons such as Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu to rising stars including Lakshya Sen — noting that the sport has become one of India’s most reliable Olympic disciplines. He also acknowledged the Northeast’s longstanding contribution to Indian badminton, recalling the achievements of Assam’s former Olympian and national champion Deepankar Bhattacharya, who competed in the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games.

Also Read- East Kameng, Upper Subansiri Win APBA Titles

Khandu further recognised the role of BAI President and Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in advancing India’s international standing in the sport. His leadership, he said, has strengthened the institutional framework for badminton and expanded opportunities for young talent nationwide.

Emphasising the “silent but powerful sports revolution” occurring within Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu detailed several major sports infrastructure projects underway, including the DK Badminton Academy. Spread across 20,700 sq. m and planned with 15–20 world-class courts, the academy is expected to become one of the premier badminton facilities in the Northeast. He requested BAI to consider allocating more national and international events to the state once the academy becomes operational.

Khandu said the growing interest among youth, combined with rapid infrastructural development, positions Arunachal as a future “nursery of sporting champions.” Hosting a major national tournament, he added, is both a reflection of the state’s capabilities and a push toward its broader sporting ambitions.

Encouraging the young participants, the Chief Minister said: “This championship is more than a competition — it is a celebration of India’s sporting future. Play with honour, discipline, and passion. Respect your opponents and celebrate sportsmanship. Arunachal Pradesh stands with you, cheering for your dreams.”

The event underscores the state government’s broader vision to expand opportunities, cultivate competitive excellence, and prepare young athletes for national and international success.