Arunachal: Pema Khandu Meets Governor in Tawang Ahead of DCs Conference

TAWANG- The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, called on the Governor, Lt Gen KT Parnaik, at Bumla Cottage in Tawang on Tuesday, where they discussed administrative priorities and development issues in the state.

The meeting focused on preparations for the upcoming Deputy Commissioners’ Conference scheduled to begin on April 9 in Tawang. Both leaders reviewed the agenda, expected outcomes, and the role of district-level governance in driving development initiatives.

The Governor, who is scheduled to address the conference on April 10, expressed confidence that the deliberations would lead to actionable outcomes aligned with the vision of a “Viksit Arunachal.” He emphasised the importance of Deputy Commissioners as a crucial link between the government and citizens, highlighting the need for practical, region-specific solutions.

Also Read- Arunachal Governor Pays Tribute at Jaswant Garh, Interacts With Ex-servicemen and Tourists

Discussions also covered the broader development landscape of the state, with emphasis on strengthening infrastructure and improving service delivery in key sectors such as health, education, and rural development.

Both leaders underlined the importance of effective implementation at the district level, timely execution of projects, and addressing administrative gaps that hinder progress. They also discussed issues related to land management, employment generation, and capacity building.

Also Read- Candlelight Vigil Planned for Teacher Yapi Potom

Officials indicated that there was a shared emphasis on adopting targeted and time-bound measures to ensure inclusive and sustainable development across Arunachal Pradesh.

The meeting comes ahead of the Deputy Commissioners’ Conference, which is expected to serve as a platform for reviewing governance strategies and aligning district-level priorities with the state’s development goals.