Arunachal: Pema Khandu Lays foundation stone for Divisional Commissioner (Central Zone) office at Basar in Leparada dist.

BASAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today laid the foundation stone for Divisional Commissioner (Central Zone) office at Basar in Leparada district. The Central Division office will have its headquarters at Pagi and will cover the five districts of the central Arunachal – Upper Subansiri, Shi-Yomi, West Siang, Leparada and Lower Siang.

To mark the occasion, Khandu handed over the official notification to the Amjad Tak, senior IAS officer, who will take charge as the Divisional Commissioner, Central Zone.

Congratulating the people of Leparada in particular and the rest four districts, Khandu said that setting up of the Divisional Commissioner office is an attempt to take governance to people’s doorsteps and ensure better administration and development of the region.

“I remember the day – 6th December 2022 – during my visit here, you had demanded the central zone divisional commissioner’s office to be established at Basar. That was the day and here I am today. Demand fulfilled!” he said in a public meeting to mark the occasion.

Khandu admitted that the demand – endorsed by MLAs of the five districts – was genuine as these districts earlier came under the jurisdiction of Divisional Commissioner, Western Zone, with its headquarters at Yachuli.

He assured that every support for new infrastructure as required for a well-planned and executed Divisional Office at Pagi will be extended by the state government.

To two other requests submitted by the people, Khandu assured to positively explore the possibilities of creating the offices of Central Zone DIGP and Chief Engineer (PWD) at Basar.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for 7 project s and inaugurated 29 others.

Present on the occasion were Speaker P D Sona, Minister Industries Tumke Bagra, MLAs Gokar Basar, Rode Bui, Taniya Soki, Kardo Nyigyor and Kento Jini and others.