Arunachal: Pema Khandu Launches PAI 2.0 Workshop to Boost Panchayat-Level Governance

ITANAGAR – In a significant push towards strengthening grassroots governance, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today inaugurated the State Level Workshop on Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 2.0 at the DK Convention Centre in Itanagar.

The two-day workshop is being organized by the Department of Panchayati Raj and SIRD, in collaboration with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) and YASHADA, Pune.

The event began with the formal release of the PAI 2.0 booklet, which outlines a comprehensive framework to assess the holistic development and performance of Gram Panchayats. The PAI is a data-driven, multi-sectoral index based on socio-economic indicators that support evidence-based planning and decentralized governance.

In his keynote address, CM Khandu emphasized the relevance of PAI 2.0 as a scientific tool for bottom-up planning, enabling panchayats to identify local needs, monitor progress, and align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Localized SDG (LSDG) themes.

He highlighted the role of multi-tier committees—from the State Level Steering Committee under the Chief Secretary to Block-level Data Validation Teams—in ensuring the accurate implementation of PAI 2.0 across Arunachal Pradesh.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to decentralization, Khandu pointed out that 10% of the state’s own revenue is earmarked for Panchayati Raj Institutions. He also referenced the SPICE model (Sustainable, Participatory, Inclusive, Comprehensive Empowerment), already institutionalized in the state to empower local governance.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of trained personnel, the Chief Minister lauded SIRD & PR for training 15,819 individuals last year across governance and planning domains. He called continuous capacity building the “backbone of quality delivery at the grassroots.”

CM Khandu praised the Deputy Commissioners present from across districts for their crucial role in rural development, adding that they have been empowered with administrative authority, including disciplinary powers, to ensure effective governance at the grassroots.

The workshop also recognized top-performing Gram Panchayats, Circles, Blocks, and Districts for their outstanding performance under PAI during 2022-2023. The CM encouraged healthy competition among local bodies to inspire innovation and efficiency in rural governance.

Among those present were Ojing Tasing (Minister, Panchayati Raj), Tanya Soki (Advisor to the Minister), Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, Secretary (PR) Dr. Sonal Swaroop, and senior officials and resource persons from MoPR, YASHADA, and SIRD & PR. Participants included all DCs, DPDOs, District Nodal Officers, and selected Gram Panchayat Chairpersons from across Arunachal Pradesh.