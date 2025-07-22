Arunachal: Pema Khandu Launches Expanded Organ Transplant Scheme, Promises Financial Aid up to Rs 20 Lakh

ITANAGAR- In a landmark move to strengthen critical healthcare support in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu today chaired the first governing body meeting of the Chief Minister’s Organ Transplant Society, formally launching the Chief Minister’s Organ Transplant Scheme (CMOTS) — an expanded version of the earlier Renal Replacement Scheme.

The CMOTS now provides financial assistance for kidney, liver, and bone marrow transplants, ensuring lifesaving procedures are accessible to all eligible citizens in the state.

Under the scheme:

₹10 lakh for Kidney Transplants

₹15 lakh for Bone Marrow Transplants

₹20 lakh for Liver Transplants

Lauding the success of the earlier Chief Minister’s Renal Replacement Scheme (CMRRS) — which supported over 200 kidney transplant patients over seven years — CM Khandu said the restructured and expanded CMOTS reflects the government’s long-term vision for inclusive healthcare.

“Real healthcare progress is when people don’t fall sick in the first place. It starts at home — through awareness, education, and lifestyle change,” said CM Khandu, urging the Health Department to focus equally on preventive healthcare.

The CMOTS aims to close the gap in access to critical procedures and empower patients through financial security and holistic care.

This initiative is part of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh’s larger goal to create a robust, inclusive, and preventive healthcare ecosystem across the state.