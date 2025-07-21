Arunachal: Pema Khandu Launches Book on Puroik Community, Calls for Policy Action Based on Research Insights

ITANAGAR- In a landmark step toward academic advocacy and inclusive policymaking, Chief Minister Pema Khandu today launched the book titled “Media Representation and Accessibility of the Puroiks” at his office. The book aims to shine a spotlight on the Puroiks, one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most underrepresented indigenous communities.

Authored by Dr. Prem Taba, under the supervision of Prof. Kh. Kabi, Head of the Department of Mass Communication, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), the book is a scholarly outcome of Dr. Taba’s Ph.D. research. It includes a foreword by eminent media academician Prof. Sisir Basu.

The publication presents a comprehensive ethnographic analysis of the Puroik community, covering themes of historical marginalization, cultural erasure, systemic exploitation, and media invisibility. It also assesses the impact (and limitations) of various government schemes on the ground.

While releasing the book, Chief Minister Khandu remarked:

“The book sheds much-needed light on marginalized communities. Through its ethnographic depth, it vividly captures the lives of the Puroiks, one of the most underrepresented indigenous groups of Arunachal Pradesh.”

He further emphasized that the government is already taking steps to address historic inequities through:

The Puroik Welfare Board

Skill development and livelihood generation programs

Educational support initiatives

The Chief Minister also requested Dr. Taba to submit a detailed report of his research to the Chief Minister’s Office, so the insights can directly inform policy interventions aimed at improving the lives of the Puroiks.

The book includes critical recommendations such as:

Promotion of bilingual education

Access to digital literacy

Strengthening of mental health support

Inclusive storytelling platforms for cultural preservation

Access to microloans and financial services

It also underscores the need for collaborative frameworks between government agencies, civil society organizations, and the Puroik community to ensure sustainable empowerment.

Chief Minister Khandu congratulated Dr. Taba on his academic contribution and emphasized the need for more such research that gives voice to communities on the margins, enabling informed, compassionate, and data-driven governance.