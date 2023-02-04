Arunachal: Pema Khandu launches Airtel 5G services for Itanagar

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu this afternoon launched the 5G services of Airtel for the state capital Itanagar in presence of state minister for Information Technology Wangki Lowang.

Starting today, customers in the capital city with 5G enabled devices can enjoy high speed 5G network at no extra cost.

Currently operational at H Sector, Chandan Nagar, Senki Park, Donyi Polo Vidya Bhavan, BB Plaza, P Sector, Zero Point, Jully village, Bank Tinali, Gohpur Tinali, Secretariat and few other locations in Itanagar, Airtel has assured that it will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

The Chief Minister said that it is important to synergize the state’s efforts in building digital infrastructure across the state as the society and economy are heavily reliant on digital services across all walks of life in modern day.

“The vision for socio-economic development of the state and country as a whole will majorly depend on delivery of services (G2C, G2B, B2B and B2C) through digital platforms which will require considerable presence of reliable digital infrastructure across the country.

The impact of deployment of 5G networks will go far beyond current wireless access networks and will touch all verticals of the economy,” he observed.

Khandu expressed hope that sectors like healthcare, agriculture, Smart City project, Oil & Gas, etc will immensely benefit from 5G connectivity.

Referring to his recent visit to Dibang Valley district, he informed that digital connectivity is still lacking in the district and urged Airtel to take it up on priority.

Mr Wangki Lowang, Minister IT & C speaking on the programme highlighted the efforts being taken by the state government to bring about enhanced presence of Telecom network providers in the border areas.

5G is a technology standard for broadband mobile networks. It is the fastest communication network available in the world currently. Some of the features of 5G are low latency, higher bandwidth and greater capacity which will help many industries as well Govt. sector in delivery of multiple services at lightening speeds.