Arunachal: Pema Khandu Launches ₹750 Crore Education Infrastructure Projects Across the State

ITANAGAR- In a significant move to revolutionize education infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu today digitally laid the foundation stones for development projects worth ₹750 crore under the Education Department, to be executed by the Rural Works Department (RWD) in the financial year 2025–26.

The projects aim to upgrade and expand education-related infrastructure across the state as part of the government’s flagship initiative, Shikshit Arunachal 2029 Mission.

Speaking at the digital launch event, Khandu outlined the key components of the initiative:

Upgradation of 39 Government Higher Secondary Schools under the SASCI scheme with a budget of ₹300 crore

Construction of 156 hostels and teachers’ quarters across districts (₹322 crore)

14 large-capacity hostels (120 beds each) under the DAJGUA scheme (₹71.40 crore)

60 bachelor barracks in rural schools (₹9 crore)

Infrastructure development of Arunachal University, Pasighat (₹30 crore)

Construction of 394 kitchen sheds cum stores for the PM Poshan Scheme (₹23.64 crore)

“This is in line with our government’s commitment to implement the Shikshit Arunachal 2029 Mission, which aims to transform the education landscape of the state by focusing on both infrastructure and policy reform,” the Chief Minister stated.

He emphasized that under this mission, non-functioning schools or those with zero attendance will be shut down, while inter-village school models will be introduced for efficiency and better resource utilization.

Highlighting the importance of quality over quantity, Khandu remarked, “Over the years, we prioritized expansion, but quality suffered. Now, we are committed to making our education system one of the best in the country by 2029.”

Expressing confidence in the leadership of Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, Khandu assured that the mission’s goals will be realized on time. He also urged officials of the RWD to maintain quality and adhere to project timelines.

The launch event was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Education Minister P.D. Sona, Advisor to the Education Minister Mutchu Mithi, and senior officials from the RWD and Education Departments.

