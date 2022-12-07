Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 at Boleng in Siang

BOLENG- “We are committed to reduce the gap between the government and the people at the last mile.” said Chief Minister Pema Khandu after inaugurating the Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 at Boleng in Siang district today.

He said that the new concept of Seva Aapke Dwar, modified from the erstwhile Sarkar Aapke Dwar has been initiated to offer services to the people, which they actually need.

In Sarkar Aapke Dwar, Khandu informed, government departments were taking their services to the people but in Seva Aapke Dwar they will be taking those services to the people, which they actually want.

“Government officers at the block and circle levels will do a prior exercise of collecting data like number of villages, number of villagers, which scheme they haven’t availed, which scheme they actually want to avail, for which scheme they are eligible and which scheme would be feasible for the particular village, which services are yet to be availed by the villagers, etc. Based on these inputs, the administration will prepare in advance and take only the required schemes and services to the people. This will ensure that people get what they want and not choose from what is on offer,” he explained.

Addressing a public meeting, Khandu recalled the tussle for establishment of headquarters of the newly created Siang district and said that it was the ‘political willpower’ of the present dispensation in resolving the issue.

“We need to think big. Squabbling on little issues without willing to find a way out will take us nowhere. Whether it is Boleng or Pangin, the point is to have a district headquarters and start creating infrastructure. Technically Boleng came out as better equipped to be developed as the district headquarters and hence we decided so. However, Pangin, which is about only 20 kms away, will also have its share of offices and be developed into a model township,” he said.

Khandu informed that Pangin will have its own independent ADC headquarters and a share of major offices. He requested the district administration to locate a site and develop a helipad at Pangin while assuring funds for the same.

Hailing Siang belt as abundantly blessed with huge potential in agriculture and horticulture sectors, he called upon the villagers, especially the womenfolk, to form SHGs to avail schemes offered by both central and state governments for economical upliftment of the rural mass.

Highlighting several developmental projects initiated by the state government in Siang belt, Khandu pointed that the first Sainik School of the state was established at Niglok near Pasighat. He assured the government is in process of identifying a permanent site for the school and the required fund for creation of infrastructure will be made available.

He further informed that the lone state university – Arunachal University – at Pasighat will start functioning soon.

“We have already given advertisement for appointment of a Vice Chancellor and approved creation of various posts to run the university,” he said.

Khandu said that the Bakin Pertin General Hospital Pasighat is also being upgraded to a 300 bedded hospital with all latest facilities.

“The COVID pandemic brought us to a standstill for almost two years. Now with the virus under control, all our focus is in accelerating the developmental process across the state,” he said.

Besides handing over scheme related benefits to local beneficiaries of the Seva Aapke Dwar, Khandu on the day inaugurated 13 projects and laid the foundation stone of 7 projects worth Rs 211 crores.

The inaugurated projects include ADC (Independent) Headquarters at Pangin, the British Trail of Anglo-Abor War and development of epitaph at Kekar Moying, PHED Circle Office building at Pangin, augmentation of water supply at Pengin Bote and Kebang, extension of water supply at Sitang village, road from BRTF road to Riga, road from Jomlo Bari to Jpmlo Mobuk, road from Bogne to Kerang Stage II, road from Riew to Jorsing – all under PMGSY, UD & Housing sub division office at Pangin, irrigation project from Bubung to Biro at Yeksi village under PMKSY and a double lane RCC bridge over river Kabung on Dosing-Yibok road. Foundation stones were laid for motorable bridge over river Siang at Kammuk between Boleng and Rasing to connect Baabo area, improvement of Boleng to Rumgong road, street vendors market at Boleng, establishment of VKV at Riga, construction of new circuit house at Boleng, material recovery facility at Pangin and construction of 70 mtr span bailey bridge over Subung river on Dosing-Pareng-Yibuk road.

A day earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Khandu inaugurated the Nugong Bridge over Siang river connecting the historic Komsing village. Foundation of the bridge was laid by former Chief Minister and Khandu’s late father Dorjee Khandu.

The Chief Minister also surveyed the proposed 300 mt motorable Kammuk bridge and the road from Boleng to Rasing.

Health Minister Alo Libang, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, local legislator Ojing Tasing, MLAs Lombo Tayeng, Ninong Ering, Phurpa Tsering, Kaling Moyong, Kanggong Taku and Talem Taboh were present on the momentous occasion.