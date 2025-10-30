Arunachal: Pema Khandu Inaugurates Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet 2025

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the two-day Arunachal Pradesh Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM) 2025 in Itanagar today. The event, organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in collaboration with the Department of Trade and Commerce, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, aims to connect producers, exporters, and investors from India and abroad with opportunities emerging from the state’s expanding economic landscape.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Minister praised the ICC—marking its centenary year—for partnering with the state in promoting Arunachal Pradesh as a “hub of organic, natural, and value-driven products.”

“This Meet is not just a trade event; it is a platform of possibilities connecting our farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs with domestic and global markets,” Khandu said.

Highlighting the state’s resource wealth and agro-climatic diversity, Khandu pointed out that Arunachal produces a range of high-value crops, including kiwi, mandarin oranges, cardamom, ginger, and pineapple, which have strong export potential.

He reiterated the government’s vision to transition Arunachal from a producer-based economy to an export-oriented state, noting ongoing collaborations with APEDA and other national agencies to strengthen agri-infrastructure and improve international branding.

Khandu credited the central government for transforming the state’s connectivity over the last decade, saying, “The tremendous development in road, rail, air, and digital infrastructure has opened new horizons for our export capabilities.”

Citing past successes, the Chief Minister mentioned the International Conclave-cum-Buyer Seller Meet in Tawang, which connected over 350 farmers and 50 FPOs with global buyers, and the MoU between APAMB and Lulu Hypermarket LLC, enabling exports of oranges and pumpkins to Gulf nations.

He further emphasized the growing partnership with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Indian Army, which has created institutional markets for local produce and empowered rural communities.

On industrial policy, Khandu outlined the Industrial Development and Investment Policy 2025, which provides incentives such as transport and interest subsidies, insurance support, and skill development programs for resource-based industries. The government, he said, has simplified Udyam registration and strengthened District Industries Centres (DICs) to improve MSME facilitation and market linkages.

“Sustainable trade and investment are not just about profit; they are about people, progress, and partnership,” the Chief Minister said, urging participants to explore long-term collaborations.

Expressing gratitude to the Indian Chamber of Commerce and other partners, Khandu said the RBSM 2025 would mark the beginning of “a new era of economic opportunity, collaboration, and prosperity” for Arunachal Pradesh.