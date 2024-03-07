Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates newly formed Bichom district

NAFRA- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today inaugurated the newly formed Bichom district – carved out of West Kameng and East Kameng districts – in presence of Union Minister for Earth Science Kiren Rijiju and others.

He handed over the insignias bearing Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) logos signifying the transfer of responsibilities for the new district to DC Akriti Sagar, and SP Sudhanshu Dhama, and laid foundation for district headquarters at Napangphung.

Congratulating the people of the newly created district, Khandu said that the aspiration, which had been lingering since 1984 has been fulfilled today.

“Honouring voices of diverse communities, we have fulfilled the longstanding demand of creation of the district, pending since 1984,” he said.

Recounting the past, Khandu informed that the demand for Bichom district originated in 1984, however, it came officially to the fore after formation of the Bichom District Demand Committee in 1996 under the chairmanship of Kiren Rijiju, who hails from Nafra.

“While Bichom district issue kept pending, we created four new districts elsewhere. These are Pakkekessang, Kamle, Leparada and Shi Yomi. I must acknowledge and commend the contributions of MLAs Mama Natung, Goruk Pordung and Dongru Siongju that finally made Bichom district a reality,” he said.

Khandu assured support in creation of infrastructure for the new district headquarters and also promised that all existing infrastructure and assets now being transferred to Bichom district from East Kameng will be replaced with new ones.

In February last, the state Assembly passed the Arunachal Pradesh (Re- Organization of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2024 for creation of Bichom district along with Keyi Panyor.

The new district will bring far-flung areas under easy accessibility and acceleration of economic development through various government initiatives benefitting the Miji, Sajolang, Aka (Koro) and Puroik communities.

Reportedly 27 villages of West Kameng will be merged with Bichom district from Nafra, Khazalang and Sirilang circles and 28 villages from East Kameng from Lada and Bana circles.

Khandu informed that one village that was left out of Bichom district in the original amendment has been rectified through an Ordinance and will now be a part of the new district Bichom.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister flagged off vehicles distributed to beneficiary SHGs under Arunachal Grameen Express Yojana besides laying the foundation of 18 projects and inaugurating equal number of projects.

A Multi Technology Testing Centre and Administrative Building of Central Agricultural University (Imphal) was also inaugurated and houses distributed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Also present were cabinet minister Mama Natung, MLAs Dongru Siongju, Goruk Pordung, Hayeng Mangfi, Nyato Dukam, Phurpa Tsering, Kumsi Sidisow and Dorjee Wangdi Kharma besides representatives of Sajolang Elite Society, Aka Welfare Society, Puroik Welfare Society and East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organization.