Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates new state-of-the-art building of the Mallo Tarin Govt HS School

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed state-of-the-art building of the Mallo Tarin Govt Higher Secondary School here and announced that the state government will develop the school on the Green School Model concept.

He said the entire campus of the school, including the playground, will receive a complete facelift in the next couple of years.

Responding to a request for proper power supply, water supply and a boundary wall, Khandu asked the Education Commissioner to get in touch with the concerned line departments and do the needful.

Arunachal: National Voter’s Day Celebrated Across the State

He informed that a fund of Rs 300 crore has been kept entirely for development of school infrastructure across the state.

“This fund will be sanctioned within this financial year and we expect to see well planned and executed infrastructure coming up wherever required before the year end,” he said.

Addressing the students, Khandu advised them to imbibe discipline in every aspect of their lives.

“Without discipline you will achieve nothing in life. If you are disciplined from the early days of your childhood sky is the limit for you,” he said.

He informed that the central and state governments have created various platform for the youths to shine and urged them to utilize the opportunities to excel and achieve greatness.

Meanwhile, Khandu paid tributes to Late Mallo Tarin, a first generation social and political activist and a pioneer in establishment of the Itanagar capital city.

Arunachal Pineapple Festival will be a Annual event; Pema Khandu

“Late Mallo Tarin played a significant role in naming of our capital city as Itanagar. The land where this school stands was donated by him, therefore as a mark of respect the school was renamed after him by our government,” he informed.

The school today has 1032 students and about 60 teaching and non-teaching staff.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, visited the Atal Tinkering Lab of the school that facilitates promoting creativity and problem-solving skills of the students. He appreciated the school management for the cutting-edge initiatives in the school.

Education Minister Taba Tedir, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung, local legislator Techi Kaso and Itanagar Mayor Tame Phassang were also present on the occasion.