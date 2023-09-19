Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates New School Building at Talo

TALO- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today inaugurated the new school building of the Government Higher Secondary School at Talo in Lower Subansiri district.

He complimented the alumni of the school and local communities for ensuring quality construction of the new building and termed their initiative as an example to emulate for others across the state. The alumni of the school and residents of Talo had in fact contributed in cash and kind to add to the fund granted by the state government to complete this new building with all modern amenities.

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates Donyi Polo Khumko Naam at Kuporijo in Upper Subansiri

“Your contributions have made possible this infrastructure, which is more and better than what the government had sanctioned for and by ensuring its completion within 8 months of start of work you have set a new benchmark for rest of the state. Such support from community and alumni for public infrastructure is unheard of. Kudos to you all for setting a historic example and making us so proud,” Khandu said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that education and health are priority sectors of the government and said that both the sectors have witnessed several reforms and transformations in the last few years.

Responding to few demands for the school, Khandu assured that all will be met once the state government starts to roll out the National Education Policy (NEP) as made mandatory by the central government.

He informed that all states have to implement the new education policy in all schools, colleges and universities by 2030 and it would be big challenge for the state government as the policy envisages a completely new education system in place of the existing one.

Arunachal: Pema Khandu announces Mukhya Mantri Shramik Kalyan Yojana for welfare of the labour force

“Not only the entire set up of formal education will be replaced but also new infrastructural amenities will have to be constructed. The priority will be on quality education,” he said.

Khandu informed that the state government is focusing on pre-primary level education, which forms the foundation on which the entire career of a child depends.

He also highlighted on the prevailing notion of people preferring private schools over government schools for education of their children.

“Government schools have the best teachers in terms of training and education. They also get far better salaries than those employed in private schools. But still people prefer private schools. There’s something wrong and we have to right it and reverse the trend,” he added.

Talking about quality education in government schools, Khandu hailed the Talo school for producing a record number of educated youths now serving in the government including 41 Group A officers, 38 Group B officers and 135 Group C and D employees.

The Talo school started as a primary school in 1962. It was upgraded to a middle school in 1980 and then to secondary school in 1990. It became a higher secondary school in the year 2009.

Later in the day, Khandu inaugurated the RCC bridge over Panyor river that would connect Yazali with Kora circle villages on the right bank. He also inaugurated the newly established Kora circle administrative center besides laying the foundation for a 12 Km road from the bridge point to Taib village.

The chief minister was accompanied by Education Minister Taba Tedir, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, MLAs Biyuram Wahge, Nyamar Karbak, Hayang Mangfi, Ojing Tasing, Phurpa Tsering and Gokar Basar.