Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates new district ‘Keyi Panyor’

YACHULI- “In September 2023, I promised you that I will come back to give you what you have cherished for long – a new district. Here I am today with it,” said Chief Minister Pema Khandu while inaugurating the state’s 26th district – Keyi Panyor – here at Yachuli this morning.

The new district, carved out of Lower Subansiri – will have its headquarters at Ter Gapin – Sam Sarth area near here.

Congratulating the people, Khandu said that the aspirations of the people, especially of the Yachuli Assembly Constituency, simmering since years, has been at last fulfilled.

“Heartiest congratulations to the wonderful people of the newly created district and Yachuli constituency! Let’s embark on a new journey together to make this district a shining example of development for others,” he said to a thunderous applause.

Wishing the people of the newly created district for a fruitful journey ahead, Khandu expressed optimism that the journey would be ‘corruption free’.

“Everything good, historic and noteworthy, especially for the Nyishi community, began from Yachuli area. I am afraid and you will agree, ‘money culture’ in electoral politics also began from here. Today, as we start a new journey, let’s pledge to make Keyi Panyor the first district to root out this culture for others to follow suit,” he beckoned.

Khandu called upon religious and community leaders, whom people listen to, to strongly campaign against ‘cash for vote’ practice prevalent in the state now that the parliamentary and assembly elections are round the corner.

“I cannot stress more on the need to combat corruption for a prosperous future. A strong commitment is key, and I believe that people’s support will be instrumental. Together, we can build a corruption-free ecosystem,” he said.

The new district, Khandu pointed, has huge potential in agriculture and horticulture and advised the local community members to focus on these sectors. He assured that the state government will provide all support needed.

To the practice of submitting memorandums consisting of local demands during such occasions, Khandu said that the practice should be done away with.

He stressed that it is the responsibility of the government to give all facilities and implement developmental projects even before the people start demanding (through memorandums).

“Why should the government wait for the people to demand? It is our responsibility and duty to give to the people what they need before they come asking,” he said.

He assured that all infrastructural needs of the newly created district will be fulfilled and that people are not forced to come knocking on the government’s door.

“I share in the joy of the people and assure them that all infrastructure needs will be met. Yachuli’s potential in is immense. With a robust road network, we can accelerate production and exports,” Khandu added.

To mark the occasion, the Chief Minister handed over the new district flag to the incumbent deputy commissioner and superintendent of police.

Also present on the occasion were Union Minister for Earth Science Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, MPs Tapir Gao and Nabam Rebia and host of cabinet colleagues including local representative and Education Minister Taba Tedir and MLAs.

It may be noted that the State Assembly had on February 8 last passed the Arunachal Pradesh (Re-organization of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2024, paving the way for creation of two new districts Keyi Panyor and Bichom.

The 27th district Bichom is scheduled to be inaugurated early next week.