Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates multiple projects at Longding

LONGDING- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu virtually inaugurated multiple projects at general ground Longding in presence of MP Arunachal East Tapir Gao, RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, MLA 58th Kanubari AC Gabriel Denwang Wangsu, HMLA 59th Longding-Pumao AC Tanpho Wangnaw, Bekir Nyorak DC Longding, Dekio Gumja SP Longding and ZPC Longding Lohpong Wangham.

Addressing the gathering at general ground, Pema Khandu highlighted the achievements of State Government in field of Education, Health, Sports, Connectivity, Infrastructural development, Capacity building of Youths and Women empowerment.

He emphasized on boosting rural economy by enhanced participation of SHGs through convergence approach with various Govt. schemes & initiatives and asked the youths to venture in field of tourism and innovative startups.

Praising the Wancho craftsmanship, HCM spoke about 20 GI tagged indigenous products and related it with the Vocal for Local initiatives. Appreciating the collaborative effort of Govt. Officials and elected representatives in all round development of the state, he assured to double the efforts to make Arunachal a fast growing state in all developmental parameters.

Tapir Gao praising the rich culture and heritage of Wanchos appealed the masses to preserve it and encourage their young ones to learn their native dialect. With a message to preserve the forest and environment he asked the gathering to stop indulging in deforestation activities and avail all the opportunities provided by Central and State Government.

Welfare Schemes like PM AWAS Yojana, PM health Card under Ayushman Bharat initiatives and CM health card under CM Arogya Arunahchal Yojana are targeted to achieve all round development of society. He appealed all to ensure that the benefits of such welfare schemes should reach to the neediest or the last man in the last queue.

Dedicating multiple projects to Peoples of Londing district, HCM inaugurated important infrastructural development projects like Augmentation and retrofitting of old existing DC Office at Longding and 100 bedded Girls Hostel under RMSA at GHSS Longding and GHSS Pongchau.

While addressing the needs of water stressed District like Longding, HCM inaugurated the 35 KMs Water Supply line at Longding Township and water supply line to multiple settlements in Kanubari administrative post and promised to extend all possible help in implementing Catchment area schemes and replicate EB project in Longding District.