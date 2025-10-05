Sports

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Inaugurates Indrajit Namchoom League, Promises Stronger Sports Infrastructure

Ten teams to compete in the month-long football league; CM Pema Khandu and DCM Chowna Mein highlight sports growth and youth development in the state.

Last Updated: 05/10/2025
1 minute read
YUPIA- Arunachal Pradesh came alive with football fever as the Indrajit Namchoom Arunachal League (INAL) 2025 officially kicked off at a grand opening ceremony in Yupia on Saturday. The much-awaited tournament will run from October 4 to November 8, featuring ten competitive teams from across the state.

The opening event was a colorful spectacle, featuring energetic performances by Ms. Ngurang Julie, the Tani Daughter Crew, and popular artist K4Kekho. The crowd cheered as a dazzling fireworks display illuminated the evening sky, setting the perfect tone for a festive football season ahead.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, inaugurating the event, lauded Indrajit Namchoom’s immense contribution to sports in Arunachal Pradesh. He emphasized that tournaments like INAL not only elevate football standards but also create economic opportunities for local players and professionals.

“Such leagues will pave the way for Arunachal’s young talents to shine nationally and globally,” the Chief Minister said, while also reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure across the state.

He extended gratitude to team owners and partners for supporting the event and conveyed best wishes to all ten participating teams before officially declaring the Indrajit Namchoom Arunachal League 2025 open.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein echoed similar sentiments, stressing the importance of early coaching and grassroots development in sports. He highlighted that multiple new stadiums have already become operational, with more projects underway to build a strong sporting ecosystem in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Leagues like INAL will not only entertain but also inspire a new generation of athletes,” Mein added.

The opening match saw Patkai United FC face off against Subansiri United FC, marking the beginning of an exciting season that promises to bring together communities, celebrate talent, and nurture the future stars of Arunachal football.

